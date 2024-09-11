Leading South Yorkshire home improvements company Yorkshire Windows has introduced a new online fast track system aimed at speeding up the process of buying new windows and doors.

“We are aware of how industry trends are changing and that people have less free time and so are needing a quicker process when they are wanting to know how much a project is likely to cost,” said Managing Director Ian Chester.

“With this new feature on our website, people can book their own appointment without having to speak to a salesperson.

Yorkshire Windows Managing Director Ian Chester

“It makes it so much convenient to go online any time of day, or night, and choose when you want us to come and measure up for your new doors and windows and there’s no hard sell or having to wait for a call back.

The new service is already proving popular - within the first four days of launch, 22 potential customers had requested quotes or arranged appointments online.

“The traditional approach in this industry has always been quite pushy but we were convinced that there was a way to make the process both faster, convenient, and more enjoyable,” said Ian.

“We are always looking at new ways to make purchasing new windows and doors as easy as possible and change the way that people think about the industry.

“The fact that so many people are already using our online service shows that the alternative approach can work and that there’s no need to have anybody coming into your home until you’re ready to measure up and place the order.

“Of course, many of our customers will still want to meet a sales person and that still remains very much a part of our service.

“But we believe that our online service puts the customer in control, a move that fits perfectly with our vales of transparency, trust and openness.”

Yorkshire Windows has also recently launched a new showroom at its Rotherham headquarters in Forge Way, close to the town’s Parkgate Retail Park.