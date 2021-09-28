Yesterday (Monday, September 27) saw many petrol stations in Sheffield having to close after running out of fuel amid the UK-wide crisis, which is being blamed on panic-buying as well as shortages of HGV drivers.

Things were looking slightly more positive this morning, with a number of the petrol stations which had to close yesterday back up and running after receiving a delivery either overnight or earlier in the day.

However, some stations have now also run out of diesel as well as petrol and are still waiting on deliveries.

These are the Sheffield petrol stations that currently have supplies of petrol and diesel. Queues have been forming at some of the open petrol stations as a number of others have had to close due to lack of supplies.

The Star called around petrol stations across Sheffield to find out which ones are available for you to fill up.

Where can I still get petrol in Sheffield?

These Sheffield petrol stations were open at the time of writing this afternoon and still had petrol supplies:

Diesel is also now in short supply, as well as petrol, at a number of fuel stations across Sheffield, following the national 'fuel shortage' crisis.

BP, Bramall Lane Texaco, Burncross Road (but says it will run out soon) BP, Sheffield Road CO-OP petrol station, Birley Moor Road Shell petrol station, Greenland Road (£30 limit) JET petrol station, Bradfield Road Texaco, Penistone Road Sainsbury’s, Archer Road Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road Morrisons, Penistone Road Morrisons, Meadowhead Morrisons, Catcliffe

Where can I still get diesel in Sheffield?

These Sheffield petrol stations were open at the time of writing and still had diesel supplies:

Shell petrol station, Herries Road BP, Bramall Lane BP, Sheffield Road CO-OP petrol station, Birley Moor Road Shell petrol station, Greenland Road Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road Morrisons, Penistone Road Morrisons, Meadowhead Morrisons, Catcliffe

A number of petrol stations in Sheffield have had to close their pumps after running out of petrol, diesel, or both, amid the national fuel shortage.

Which petrol stations currently have no fuel?

These petrol stations all confirmed that they had run out of fuel at the time of writing:

Texaco, Ecclesall Road Sainsbury’s, Crystal Peaks BP, Retford Road Shell, Carlisle Street BP, Greenland Road (only red diesel) JET, Northfield Road ESSO Tesco, Fulwood Road TEXACO, East Bank Road CO-OP, Worksop Road BP, Leppings Lane

When will petrol stations in Sheffield be getting deliveries?

The exact timing of deliveries to each petrol station is still uncertain, although a number of those contacted by The Star said they were expecting deliveries in the near future.

Texaco petrol station on East Bank Road said it was expecting a delivery at 3pm today (Tuesday), with BP on Greenland Road saying it is expecting a delivery tonight.

JET petrol stations on Bradfield Road and Northfield Road are both expecting a new delivery tomorrow.

However, the other petrol stations contacted by The Star said they have no idea when they will next be getting a delivery.

Which petrol stations have not confirmed if they have any petrol or diesel?

A number of those contacted by The Star did not answer the phone or had a voicemail message which said they would be unable to confirm the current situation regarding petrol and diesel.

These are:

Shell, Ecclesall Road Texaco, Bradway Road ASDA, Handsworth Road ASDA, City Road ASDA, Beighton Road Shell, Handsworth Road Shell, Netherthorpe Road Sainsbury’s, Vulcan Road ESSO, Wordsworth Avenue Tesco, Savile Street Texaco, Chesterfield Road

Why is there a fuel shortage?

Since Friday, the Government has tried to assuage fears that there is not a ‘fuel shortage’.

The panic buying began when a handful of BP garages reported they would have to shut because of a shortage brought on by a lack of HGV drivers to deliver fuel. Tesco was also affected.

However, this led motorists to buying up fuel at other non-affected petrol stations, which had led to an actual fuel shortage from Friday and over the weekend at the point of sale.

The issue at BP was itself exacerbated by the shortage of HGV drivers nationwide, Brexit and the pandemic.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

He told Sky News: “The advice would be to carry on as normal, and that is what BP is saying as well.”

Queues at forecourts has not been such a problem today – however, this is in part due to word of mouth spreading as to where has fuel to sell to begin with.

As well as ongoing fuel shortages, Sheffield motorists are being urged to plan ahead and book their vehicles in for MOTs amid a fear of a shortage of appointments in the city.