The Star has contacted a number of stations in Sheffield this morning (Tuesday, September 28) which previously said they had no petrol to check on the current situation.

It found that a number of those which yesterday said they had run out have now had a delivery and are back open with fresh supplies.

Texaco on Penistone Road confirmed it now has petrol, and Sainsbury’s on Archer Road said it was expecting a delivery before 9am and petrol should be available from around 10am.

Petrol stations in Sheffield including Sainsbury's on Archer Road, Texaco on Penistone Road and BP on Bramall Lane all have petrol this morning amid the 'fuel shortage' crisis.

However, White Lane service station in Gleadless said it only receives deliveries every six months and that it was still out of petrol, with none expected any time soon.

Some of those which had run out of fuel earlier in the week, including Tesco Extra on Savile Street and BP on Sheffield Road, did not answer the phone this morning to confirm their current situation.

A message on the Tesco answering machine says that the situation is ever-changing and staff cannot confirm whether or not they have any fuel at that time.

Panic buying

Panic buying, which many people have blamed for the current ‘fuel shortage’ also appears to be easing this morning, which some stations appearing much quieter and less chaotic than in recent days.

BP on Bramall Lane and petrol stations on Ecclesall Road appeared to be open this morning, with much smaller queues than seen over the weekend and throughout the day yesterday.

If you have tips relating to which petrol stations are closed in Sheffield, email [email protected]

Why is there a fuel shortage?

Since Friday, the Government has tried to assuage fears that there is not a ‘fuel shortage’.

The panic buying began when a handful of BP garages reported they would have to shut because of a shortage brought on by a lack of HGV drivers to deliver fuel. Tesco was also affected.

However, this led motorists to buying up fuel at other non-affected petrol stations, which had led to an actual fuel shortage from Friday and over the weekend at the point of sale.

The issue at BP was itself exacerbated by the shortage of HGV drivers nationwide, Brexit and the pandemic.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

He told Sky News: “The advice would be to carry on as normal, and that is what BP is saying as well.”

Queues at forecourts has not been such a problem today – however, this is in part due to word of mouth spreading as to where has fuel to sell to begin with.

As well as ongoing fuel shortages, Sheffield motorists are being urged to plan ahead and book their vehicles in for MOTs amid a fear of a shortage of appointments in the city.