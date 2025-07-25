A prominent shop on a trendy Sheffield city centre street is set to close down.

The Vintage Vintage store on the corner of Devonshire Street and Westfield Terrace, is due to close in September with posters in the window describing a ‘closing down sale’.

Meanwhile, a ‘to let’ board has now appeared on the Devonshire Street side of the building, over the front door.

The Vintage Vintage store on Devonshire Street is set to close. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The notice describes the shop as a double unit, and states it may split it into two.

Vintage Vintage has been operating from the site for two years, and sells ‘vintage’ second hand clothes. It is one of a number of ‘vintage’ clothing shops in that area.

The shop is still trading and customers have continued to use the shop over the last week.

But the commercial property agent which is responsible for the building confirmed that it would close down in September, and that they are now taking enquiries for the building from other businesses.

Matthew Barnsdale, of MJB Commercial Properties, the joint letting agent confirmed Vintage Vintage were due to vacate the site in September, and said that there had been quite a lot of interest in the site, but a deal had not been done yet.

He told The Star: “There has been quite a bit of early interest, for both food and retail. Both Division Street and Devonshire Street have got food and retail, so both could be possibilities.

“But we are keen to make sure that anything is consistent with the rest of that parade, so we would not be looking to duplicate something that it has already got.”

When it opened last June 2023, The Vintage Store replaced the YSM designer store which had previously occupied the building, but which closed back in April 2023, with the building’s owner having placed a notice in the window of the store on Devonshire Street stating that the building has been taken back by its landlord.

YSM was previously known as BLK Gallery, and sold a range of designer brands.

That area of town is home to a number of smart vintage clothing stores, with such businesses trading on both Division Street and Devonshire Street.

Vintage Vintage listed a number of high profile brands among its vintage stock on its website when it first opened its Sheffield store in 2023.

At the time it ran shops in several locations across the north of England, including Hull, Liverpool, Newcastle and York.