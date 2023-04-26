A high-end Sheffield fashion shop has been shut down, with the landlord taking back the premises.

A notice in the window of YSM on Devonshire Street states the building has been taken back by its landlord, with the shop also today listed as ‘permanently closed’ on Google reviews.

YSM has been on the site for six years, and the store advertises items on its webside including trainers for £725, hoodies for £785, and jackets for £1,699, as well as cheaper products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store, which has also traded on-line, describes itself as an ‘independent luxury retail concept in the heart of Sheffield City Centre.

A high-end Sheffield fashion shop, YSM on Devonshire Street, has been shut down, with the landlord taking back the premises.

They state on their website: “Renowned for bringing directional brands into the city at a regenerative rate since 2017, YSM is proudly home to the top names in Fashion. Our favourites include Acne Studios, A-COLD-WALL, JW Anderson and Represent to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In-store you will also find Sheffield's first revolving sneaker wall.

On their Facebook page, YSM state they were formerly BLK by Gallery, before they made some major changes to the brand.

The notice on the windows, dated April 17, is issued to BLK by Gallery Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “In pursuance of a clause contained within the landlord and tenants act made between Pagecolt (landlord / agent) and BLK by Gallery Ltd (tennant), we as authorised agents for the landlord have this day re-entered the demised premises in the name that you have failed to pay the rent on the due date and the lease is hereby determined.

"Any attempt by any person whatsoever to henceforth enter these premises without the landlord’s express consent will render themselves liable to civil and / or criminal proceedings.”

There was no reply on the shop’s phones today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YSM's website has been contacted for comment.