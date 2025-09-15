Organisers of Sheffield’s famous Tramlines music festival are looking at opening a campsite to house some of the thousands of music fans who attend the event each year.

Thousands of people have been approached by festival organisers as part of a consultation exercise, asking questions about what sort of campsite facilities they would use, with options ranging from toilets to make up artists and yoga.

Tramlines attracts thousands to Sheffield every year to see big name stars perform live music over three days at Hillsborough Park.

Previously, visitors to the city for the event have traditionally used hotels, B&Bs and Airbnbs.

Now organisers have sent emails to people who have attended the festival previously.

The email states: “Ey up! Cheers for coming to Tramlines this year – what a weekend that was! We’re exploring new accommodation options at Tramlines and would love your input to help improve your festival experience.

“Do you already stop local, get the train back, or crash on your mate’s sofa? Or would you be up for new ways to stay over during Tramlines? We’d love to know your thoughts.”

The questions which they have asked include questions about the location of any campsite and the facilities that they would like to be provided there.

It asks what sort of camping people would want, from just bringing your own tent, through the organisers organising a pre-pitched tent, and glamping.

It also asks how far people would be prepared to travel - from the campsite being at the festival site itself, up to an option of travelling in from 30 minutes away or further.

They also ask what ‘perks and services’ would motivate them the most to use the campsite, with options including showers, lockers, chill out areas, a welcome gift, bar, hair and make up artist, toilets, phone charging facilities, a reception area, yoga and massage, street food, free internet, arcade games, a pamper suite, or service desk.

Tramlines was first run as a free festival in Sheffield city centre in 2009. Now it is run around a three day, paid-for event, at Hillsborough Park, with some free ‘fringe’ events taking place at other locations in the city.

Organisers say of the event: “Tramlines is an annual event held in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. The festival’s first edition took place in 2009, originally a multi-venue, city-wide event, Tramlines moved to Hillsborough park in 2018.

“Today, Tramlines sees 40,000 revellers visit Hillsborough for three days of music, family entertainment, comedy, poetry and DJs. A proper celebration of the Arts and Sheffield.”

This summer the big name headliners were Pulp, The Reytons, and Kasabian.

The 2026 festival is due to run from July 24 until July 26

Tramlines have been approached for more details of the plans.