Tramlines 2025: 36 photos that sum up an unforgettable weekend

By Ciara Healy
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:52 BST

36 of the best photos of people enjoying their weekend at Tramlines.

Tramlines 2025 brought sunshine, style and serious vibes to Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park.

From glitter-covered faces to bold festival fashion, we’ve rounded up 36 of the best snaps of festival-goers who brought the energy this year.

For those heartbroken that the weekend is finally over, take a look back through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself soaking up the festivities.

The Lathums crowd on Sunday

1. The Lathums crowd on Sunday

The Lathums crowd on Sunday | S70 media

Photo Sales
Chilling out enjoying a slushie at the Fringe on Devonshire Green

2. Chilling out enjoying a slushie at the Fringe on Devonshire Green

Chilling out enjoying a slushie at the Fringe on Devonshire Green | S70 Media

Photo Sales
The crowd celebrating England's Euro win at Tramlines

3. The crowd celebrating England's Euro win at Tramlines

The crowd celebrating England's Euro win at Tramlines | S70 Media

Photo Sales
It was all a bit much for some people on Saturday afternoon

4. It was all a bit much for some people on Saturday afternoon

It was all a bit much for some people on Saturday afternoon | S70 Media

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice