Tramlines 2025 brought sunshine, style and serious vibes to Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park.
From glitter-covered faces to bold festival fashion, we’ve rounded up 36 of the best snaps of festival-goers who brought the energy this year.
For those heartbroken that the weekend is finally over, take a look back through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself soaking up the festivities.
1. The Lathums crowd on Sunday
2. Chilling out enjoying a slushie at the Fringe on Devonshire Green
3. The crowd celebrating England's Euro win at Tramlines
4. It was all a bit much for some people on Saturday afternoon
