A famous Sheffield pub is set to re-open under new managers, six months after closing.

The Sportsman, on Redmires Road in Lodge Moor, one of Sheffield’s highest pubs, closed in February after previous managers, James and Tamsin Kaminski, left after running it for a year.

But now the venue is set to re-open, with new managers taking over this month.

The Sportsman pub, Lodge Moor. Picture: David Kessen, National World | David Kessen, National World

The new managers have said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to announce that The Sportsman Pub is now under new management — and we can’t wait to welcome both our loyal regulars and new faces through the doors!”

They have announced an opening day of Sunday, August 24, which is a bank holiday weekend, and are going to mark the day with a fun day including a bouncy castle, a ‘jungle’ assault course, and a singer, as well as face painting, games and a barbecue. It runs from 12noon until 6pm.

They are also looking at making changes to the front of the pub, with a new outdoor seating area being put in place.

They added: “We’re all about keeping the warm, friendly atmosphere you’ve always loved — while bringing in some fresh new ideas to make your local even better.

“Whether you're popping in for a pint, a family meal, or a day of entertainment, you’ll always get a warm welcome at The Sportsman!”

Before James and Tamsin took over in 2024, The Sportsman had been closed for six months, following the sad death of the previous, long-serving, landlady Jill Hoffman.

Located near what is said to be the highest residential point of Sheffield, The Sportsman it is one of the highest lying pubs in Sheffield.

Stonegate pubs have been approached by The Star for more information on its plans for the venue.