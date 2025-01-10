The Ship, Shalesmoor: Pub company outlines plans after popular historic Sheffield pub shuts

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:12 GMT
Pub bosses have outlined their plans for a historic Sheffield pub, following its closure on New Year’s Day.

The Ship, a well known venue on Shalesmoor, closed after New Year’s Eve, after the most recent landlords left after several years in charge of the venue.

Today, the company which owns the venue, Admiral Taverns, issued a short statement on the future of the pub, which confirmed that it would be re-opening.

Pub bosses have outlined their re-opening plans after The Ship, on Shalesmoor closed. Photo: GooglePub bosses have outlined their re-opening plans after The Ship, on Shalesmoor closed. Photo: Google
They said: “We can confirm that The Ship Inn will be re-opening this weekend with a new licensee.”

The pub had previously been run by the operators of the Yellow Arch Studio venue, nearby in Kelham, who have blamed rising costs for their decision to leave.

They said in a statement on Facebook: “As you may have heard by now, after almost three years, sadly the time has come for us to leave the Ship Inn.

“Whilst we’ve absolutely loved our time here bringing you Kelham Island’s local boozer, we cannot sustain rising costs.

“The price of beer we buy from our suppliers continues to rise, energy rates for this small cosy pub continue to go through the roof, and the looming rise in rates and other costs have all led us to this very difficult and heartbreaking decision.

“To everyone who has come through our doors, whether a quick pint whilst waiting for the tram or one of our amazing regulars, we want to thank you all for your support. To Kelham Island FC, we wish you all the best with the future and expect another trophy this season. To our staff past and present, thank you for all your hard work.

They added they would be concentrating all their efforts on Yellow Arch Studios, the live music venue they operate nearby.

The Sheffield branch of the pubs users’ pressure group CAMRA said the pub was on the Sheffield Local Inventory of Historic Pub Exteriors.

They said: “Originally built by Sheffield Brewery Tomlinsons, two sides of the Ship have a distinctive tiled exterior.”

