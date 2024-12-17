A picturesque rural pub on the edge of Sheffield has reopened, after closing for a month for a major refit.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peacock at Owler Bar, set in a historic Grade II listed building on the edge of the Peak District, has reopened following a £350,000 refurbishment

The pub was originally built in the early 1800s by the Duke of Rutland, and served as a stop-off for travellers along the old turnpike road from Sheffield to Chatsworth House and Bakewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Hattersley and Stephen Atkinson (Longbow Operations Director) at The Peacock. Photo: AVIT Media | AVIT Media

Its owners, Longbow Venues, say the recent refurbishment, carried out by Concorde BGW Group, has carefully preserved the inn’s historic charm while introducing contemporary touches.

Original features, including solid oak floors, leaded windows, and timber beams, have been restored, while the addition of a new outdoor seating area offers panoramic views of the surrounding Peak District heather moorlands.

The owners say they think the pub’s setting and interiors make it the perfect retreat for walkers, cyclists, and locals, as well as visitors seeking a Peak District experience.

It has space for up to 130 diners, and its menu is put together by Raymond Blanc-trained executive chef Adrian Gagea, using seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peacock decorated for Christmas after its refurbishment. Photo: Tom Hodgson Photography | Tom Hodgson Photography

Most dishes can be adapted to be gluten-free, and there are vegetarian and vegan options available, say bosses.

Opening times will be 11am to 11pm.

The Peacock is the latest addition to Longbow Venues, which operates venues in the Peak District, run by businessman Rob Hattersley.

They also run Ashford Arms, in Ashford-in-the-Water; The Maynard, in Hope Valley, and The George, in Hathersage.

Mr Hattersley is also hoping to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Bakewell into a ‘premium dining experience’, with a planning application having been submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longbow said in a statement: “Rob Hattersley’s journey into hospitality has been one of resilience and vision. Founding Longbow Venues shortly before the pandemic, he sold his house to fund his first venue, The Maynard, only to face nationwide lockdowns that brought him to the brink of bankruptcy.

“Through perseverance and a commitment to excellence, Rob has established Longbow as a rising star in the Peak District’s hotel, pub, and restaurant industry.

“The Peacock marks a milestone as the first Longbow venue in close proximity to Sheffield, further expanding the group’s reach while maintaining its hallmark dedication to quality and hospitality.”