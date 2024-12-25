The Squirrel, in Dinnington, near Rotherham, closed back in 2020, and at one stage looked set to be replaced by a supermarket on the Laughton Road site that it has occupied for years.

But after a major project by a local businessman to bring it back as a pub, it is now re-open and serving customers again at its site on Laughton Road.

Our 13 pictures show how the venue has been transformed into a modern venue, with pool tables, big screen sport and popular drinks, with plans to start food soon.

There are longer term plans to build a new function room on the upstairs floor, to hold about 30 people, in addition to the existing downstairs function room, which serves over 100.

When owner Mandeep Khela, known as Jaz, took over the venue, it is understood it had been closed around three years, and plans were at one stage in the pipeline to build a supermarket in the pub's car park, under a scheme which was submitted to Rotherham Council.

Jaz has had to completely rebuild the ceiling of the pub’s lower floor, creating a new metal framed ceiling.

Take a look at the gallery of 13 pictures below and see how it looks now after the massive project to bring it back was completed.

