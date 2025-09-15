A new retailer looks set to move into the former Entertainer store in Sheffield city centre.

The Entertainer announced the closure of its shop on The Moor in August, the latest store to shut its doors in the city centre.

But now plans are being drawn up for another national chain to move into the shop. The Moor is one of the main retail streets in the city.

Savers Heath and Beauty Ltd have put in a planning application for the building, with designs for a new sign on the building already drawn up.

The application has been lodged with Sheffield City Council.

Based in Dunstable, Kent, the company has over 500 stores across the UK, and have been trading for over 30 years.

Savers Haymarket store, in Sheffield.. Photo: Google | Google

The company that owns the firm, AS Watson Group, describes Savers Health & Beauty as a leading retailer ‘offering an impressive range of health, household and beauty products at highly competitive prices.’

Founded in 1988, the company said that Savers has built a strong reputation for providing top quality products and famous brands at unbeatable value, making it a go-to choice for budget conscious customers.

Products they sell range from skincare and cosmetics to health and household essentials.

Savers planning application comes just days after another similar shop, Bodycare, announced it was closing its shop, also on The Moor.

Bodycare put up posters announcing the decision and advertising 20 per cent off everything.

Notices appeared in the windows of The Entertainer, announcing that that they were closing, in August.

The Entertainer was a firm favourite with families. The company was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It now has over 150 stores in the UK and a number abroad. It also trades online.

Sheffield shoppers were also dealt a blow in May when fashion stores Weekday and Monki, both owned by H&M Group, announced their closures.

But independent clothing brand Lucy & Yak has announced it will officially open its doors in Sheffield in October, bringing fresh energy to the city centre’s shopping scene.