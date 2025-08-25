Sheffield shoppers have been dealt a blow, with the announcement that a popular city centre toy shop is set to close.

Notices have appeared in the windows of The Entertainer on The Moor, announcing that the shop is closing down.

The shop is a firm favourite with families.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It now has over 150 stores in the UK and a number abroad. It also trades online.

Notices in the store on The Moo rsimply state “this store will be closing down”.

It directs anyone with queries to customer services.

Sheffield shoppers were also dealt a blow in May when fashion stores Weekday and Monki, both owned by H&M Group, announced their closures.

But independent clothing brand Lucy & Yak has announced it will officially open its doors in Sheffield in October, bringing fresh energy to the city centre’s shopping scene.

Lucy & Yak is set to open on October 10, and will be located close to the former Weekday and Monki units – a move that many hope will help draw shoppers back into the area.

The exact location is 74 Cambridge street, right in heart of the city centre.