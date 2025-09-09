A struggling health and beauty chain is closing its store on Sheffield’s top retail street.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodycare on The Moor has posters up announcing the decision and advertising 20 per cent off everything.

It comes after the company last week announced plans to immediately shut 32 stores and make 450 staff redundant, after going into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bodycare on The Moor is closing. | nw

The firm had about 1,500 employees and 146 bricks-and-mortar shops, which the company says have become too expensive to maintain amidst rising rents.

Nearby shops have also faced crises.

The Entertainer toy shop is closing and fashion accessories chain Claire’s last month entered administration but its shops are still trading.

The Entertainer on The Moor is closing. | nw

The company has 278 stores in the UK and 28 in Ireland but has been struggling with falling sales and fierce competition.

Poundland, on the same row of shops, recently avoided administration after its turnaround plan was approved, days before it was due to run out of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Island on The Moor has been spared in a recent round of closures. | nw

It received court approval for a restructuring plan on Tuesday, August 26.

So far this year it has closed 51 stores.

Elsewhere, River Island, recently announced it will close its least profitable 33 branches after making a loss of £33.2m in 2023.

The fashion retailer’s store on The Moor has been spared. But the company said another 71 branches could close if it was unable to renegotiate rents with landlords.

The brand’s owners blamed shoppers buying online instead of on the high street, as well as the increasing cost of running physical stores, for the slump in trading.