The Moor: Major retailer Bodycare announces closure of store on Sheffield's top retail street
Bodycare on The Moor has posters up announcing the decision and advertising 20 per cent off everything.
It comes after the company last week announced plans to immediately shut 32 stores and make 450 staff redundant, after going into administration.
The firm had about 1,500 employees and 146 bricks-and-mortar shops, which the company says have become too expensive to maintain amidst rising rents.
Nearby shops have also faced crises.
The Entertainer toy shop is closing and fashion accessories chain Claire’s last month entered administration but its shops are still trading.
The company has 278 stores in the UK and 28 in Ireland but has been struggling with falling sales and fierce competition.
Poundland, on the same row of shops, recently avoided administration after its turnaround plan was approved, days before it was due to run out of money.
It received court approval for a restructuring plan on Tuesday, August 26.
Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
Elsewhere, River Island, recently announced it will close its least profitable 33 branches after making a loss of £33.2m in 2023.
The fashion retailer’s store on The Moor has been spared. But the company said another 71 branches could close if it was unable to renegotiate rents with landlords.
The brand’s owners blamed shoppers buying online instead of on the high street, as well as the increasing cost of running physical stores, for the slump in trading.