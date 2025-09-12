A big name high street jewellery store is making plans to open a new store in Sheffield city centre.

The Danish chain Pandora has submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council, which would see the business move into a shop on the Moor which has been occupied by the health food company Holland and Barrett.

However, Holland and Barrett recently revealed plans to open a shop in what had previously been the Trespass store, almost directly opposite. They had not confirmed their plans for their existing shop.

Jewellery chain Pandora has drawn up plans to open a store on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre. This is the artists impression included in the company's planning application. | Pandora

The Star has approached both companies for comment and more details of the plans.

However, the planning application which has been lodged with Sheffield Council states the Pandora want to create a store there.

Filed under the name Pandora Jewellery UK, it describes details of the proposed development and works needed as: “Strip out of existing Holland and Barret store and build of new Pandora store. There will be a new shopfront, new HVAC / Ventilation, and new electrical works.

“The use of the unit will remain as retail.”

The new shop would be on The Moor, pictured. Photo: Google | Google

Describing the current use of the site, it adds: “Holland and Barrett retail store selling products to the public.”

The planning application, which is asking for permission to change the sign on the front of the shop, includes drawings of the layout which the jewellers would have, as well as artists’ impressions of how the new frontage would look.

It would be the company’s fourth jewellery store in Sheffield, having opened in Crystal Peaks earlier this year, and having had two shops at Meadowhall for some time.

Pandora is one of the world’s biggest jewellery retailers and brands, present in more than 40 countries across six continents.

The business describes itself as well positioned within the affordable luxury segment of the fine jewellery market offering modern, high quality, hand finished products.

It added: “The collectible charm bracelet is our cornerstone product and fosters repeat purchases and customer loyalty. It is complemented by a growing range of other collections consistent with our core values of affordable and collectible jewelry.