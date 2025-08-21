These shops were hugely popular during their heyday, attracting customers in their droves during the 80s and 90s.

If you grew up then, you almost certainly remember being dragged to these stores as a child, or visiting them yourself as a teenager or young adult.

They include department stores, fashion chains, record shops and supermarkets, all of which were once household names but have disappeared from the high street.

This retro photo gallery shows them in Sheffield during the 80s and 90s, on The Moor, Fargate and High Street, among other popular shopping parades.

How many of these do you remember, and are there any other popular stores from the era that you miss?

These nostalgic images are all shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . C&A The clothes store C&A, on High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1988, beside Waring & Gillow, house furnishers. The famous Dutch brand operated in the UK from 1922 to 2001. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Debenhams Debenhams, pictured here on The Moor, Sheffield, in 1987, was a fixture on high streets up and down the UK before the department store giant's demise in 2021 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Woolworths Woolworths, pictured here on The Moor, Sheffield, in the 90s, is still fondly remembered for its pick 'n' mix, reasonably priced records, cassettes and CDs, and much more. The last Woolworths stores closed in January 2009. | National World Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales