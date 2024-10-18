Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well known Sheffield pub has reopened after a short closure - and now it is a ‘pub-restaurant’.

The Mason's, in Crookes, has been taken over by burger entrepreneur Mitchell Hinchliffe, and he has converted half the pub into a sit-down eating venue.

He has been running a business called Northern Burger for 18 months, largely take away, at the Lounge Coffee Bar in Eckington, and felt it was time to open a restaurant. He has previously run a country pub.

He said he thought it was time to build what had been a takeaway into a restaurant and felt The Mason’s, on Carson Road, was perfect.

The Mason's, in Crookes, Sheffield has reopened as a pub-restaurant. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

He has converted one of the rooms into a restaurant area, with the second room remaining a more traditional bar, with darts board and pool table.

He said: “We've been building the brand around the UK for the past year. We make quality street food with a northern twist, obviously smashing out Henderson's Relish related snap at every opportunity.

“We started and still operate a takeaway and eat in service weekends at Lounge Bar, Eckington. We have hosted football games, festivals, private functions and we were at tramlines fringe with True North Brewery this year.

“We have finally got a permanent residence at The Mason's Arms and have already created an exciting Sheffield-centric experience with Live Music supporting local artists, a Yorkshire themed environment where modern meets traditional.

Mitchell Hinchliffe with one of the burgers at The Mason's. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

“Our vegetarian options are getting some great feedback specifically, our fresh thrice cooked chips always impress, and our sauces are really mourish. All of our stock is sourced within five miles, we use local farms, independent butchers and our favourite bakery that makes our own recipe brioche.”

He is a massive fan of Henderson’s Relish, and tries to use the condiment in all his food.

He said: “We throw it into everything, as much as we can, anyway. We’re all fans of Hendo’s round and and you can see it in the artwork. We love Henderson’s - who doesn’t if you’re from Sheffield? No Lea and Perrins round here.”

He said they were looking at doing student focused drinks, as well as live music and a planned hip hop vinyl night.

He said the locals had been lovely since he re-opened The Mason’s.

“It’s quite strange coming into a new area like this and starting up a business, and they have been really welcoming,” he said.

“We’ve had a great response to the food and drinks.”

Other projects that Mitchell has been involved with in the past have included the Eckington Music and Beer Festival, of which he was one of the organisers.