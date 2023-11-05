Sheffield may have lost pubs over the years - but these popular bars re-opened in recent months after temporary closures

Sheffield has been hard hit by pub closures over the years.

Nationally, more than 150 pubs closed for good in England and Wales during the first three months of this year. Sheffield has seen its share of closures too.

Commercial property firm Altus Group analysed Government data and found that 51 pubs were lost each month in the first quarter of 2023, almost two a day, amid concern over energy costs. That compares with 32 pubs a month disappearing on average across last year.

But this year has seen good news for drinkers at some of Sheffield's favourite pubs, some of which had been closed for years, and others which had been only briefly closed for reasons including landlords leaving or refurbishments, with the venues re-opening after a period of closure.

Some have re-opened after having been closed for several years. Some are in the process of being re-opened with work still being carried out.

We have put together a gallery of nine well-loved locals in Sheffield or just outside the city, which are either back open again or on their way back - you can see the venues and details of their re-openings below.

1 . Pubs re-opening Sheffield has seen a number of pubs re-open this year, with more on the way. Here are nine that are back again after closures ranging from years to weeks. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

2 . The Royal Oak The Royal Oak, Ulley, between Sheffield and Rotherham, is expected to re-open after four years. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo Sales

3 . Closed Shop The Closed Shop, in Crookes, reopened in September, after having been closed for three months. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

4 . The Richmond Hotel The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, Sheffield, which is one of the city's largest pubs. is set to open its doors again 'in the next few weeks', with a new manager 'looking forward to welcoming the community back to the pub'. Photo: Google Photo Sales