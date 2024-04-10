Fox Valley Sheffield: 'Sad loss to Stocksbridge' as Sorelle Jewellery store announces impending closure
Customers have reacted with disappointment after a popular Sheffield jewellery shop announced its impending closure.
Sorelle Jewellery, at Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stocksbridge, has confirmed that it is closing.
In a message to customers, it said: “We would like to thank all our loyal customers for your custom and support, we are truly grateful to you all!
“We hope to carry on trading until towards the end of May, please carry on supporting us. There will be further information to share with you soon.”
Scores of customers have reacted on social media to express their sadness at the news.
One commented: “Aw no! Our (or I should say, my) favourite shop in Fox Valley. Good luck ladies.”
Another said: “Good luck ladies wherever you go , what an absolute loss to Stocksbridge!”
And a third wrote: “Such a sad loss…your lovely shop with its special window displays will be sadly missed. I will always remember you both when I wear your jewellery…always different and unusual.”
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails In January, Fox Valley said visitor numbers had risen during 2023 compared with the previous year, despite what it called ‘tough trading conditions on the high street and economic uncertainty’.
It also described how the centre had maintained ‘full occupancy in both its retail and office spaces throughout the last year’.
In March, Fox Valley announced that a Pavers footwear store was opening at the unit formerly occupied by McGilveray’s Restaurant and Bar at the shopping centre.
Fox Valley has also advertised a ‘pop-up shop opportunity’ at the centre this summer.
