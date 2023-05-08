It is the year of the street party in Sheffield - with iconic nightclub The Leadmill announcing its own special events.​​​​​​​

Following the coronation, which saw dozens of celebrations on roads across the city, the club is moving the fun outside too. Appearing to shrug off its longstanding eviction worries, it says it will close off Leadmill Road over two weekends this summer. Both are for ‘after parties’, the first following the Arctic Monkeys’ two shows at Hillsborough Park on Friday and Saturday June 9 and 10. Then again on the Tramlines weekend of Friday and Saturday July 21 and 22.

The club’s website states about the Arctics: ‘To mark this massive weekend, we’ll be shutting down Leadmill Road just for the occasion and hosting the ultimate street party!’

And, promoting its Tramlines after party, it says it plans to ‘keep the festival vibes going’ with DJs, performers, face painters and magicians.

It adds: ‘Not only will we be opening on Friday and Saturday night as soon as the festival ends, but we’ll be shutting down the entirety of Leadmill Road for a very special street party…This will be the biggest after party in Sheffield, guaranteed. Join us on the dance floor and be a part of Leadmill history!’

Last week, the Leadmill team revealed they were “still at risk” of eviction after thanking supporters for their help. In a statement posted on social media, they revealed their new landlords had “failed” to evict them since they received a notice last year informing them they would have to leave. The expected eviction date was on March 25 2023, but the venue is still operating and has a number of gigs lined up, including Rock & Roll legends, Def Leppard.

The statement read: “We are still at risk and we will be providing further information on how you can help The Leadmill by the end of next week.” New freeholder Electric Group last year announced plans to take over running the building and invest in its future as a live music venue.