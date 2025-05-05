The Belfry Beighton: Well known Sheffield pub reveals plans for huge outdoor TV screen in beer garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But the plans, for the Belfry pub, in Beighton, have caused controversy, with concerns raised over the noise that it could mean for neighbours.
In documents sent to Sheffield Council’s planning department on behalf of the pub’s owners, Greene King, the scheme is outlined as involving a 65 inch screen being put up on a frame in the patio area outside the local.
The, document, described as a design and access statement, says: “The proposed installation involves placing a television on a black metal stand, to the patio area, for use in outdoor seating areas. This will allow patrons to enjoy televised sports events and other programming while socializing in the outdoor space.
“The proposal for the external television installation at The Belfry public house has been designed with careful consideration of the building’s appearance and the surrounding area.
“The installation will respect the character of the public house and will be undertaken in a way that minimizes any negative impact on the building’s appearance.”
It added it would provide a valuable amenity for patrons and enhance the pub’s role within the community, ensuring its continued relevance as a community hub in the years to come.
However, the plans has attracted a letter to the council raising concerns over the project. It said noise tests that had been carried out as part of The Belfry’s bid for planning permission were not done in a way that was representative of how loud the noise could get during events.
It warned: “By having a TV outside this will increase ambient noise from customers who will be shouting in response to the sports being played at the time. At present noise for any sports is limited to inside the pub.
“Overall I do not believe the impact assessment is adequate and does not reflect the actual proposed changes. Ambient noise will be significantly higher during peak pub times and will be significantly higher still should sports be playing on the TV. Having a TV outside does not add anything to the pubs current facilities as they already have adequate TV facilities inside the building.”
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.