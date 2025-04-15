Because we’re taking you out on a picture tour of some of Sheffield’s most loved venues on a Sheffield city centre night out in the 1980s.
Back in the 1980s. Sheffield was packed with great venues for a night out. After popping into some the great pubs of the time, we’ll head off to a club after kicking out time then they ring last orders at 11pm.
There’ll be a queue to get into the club, when we get there. And depending on where we’re ending up, you may have to make sure you’re not wearing trainers.
Then, ears ringing from the loud music, there will be the dash for a taxi at around 2am, possibly after picking up a takeaway.
Our gallery takes you out to the pubs, and then brings you pictures of some of the favourite clubs of the time. Some are long gone, others are still there all those years later, but some under different names.
See how many remember as they looked back then.
