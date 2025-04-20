Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delighted snooker fans got the chance to take on a former world champion at pool - when he walked into a Sheffield city centre pub.

Ken Doherty popped into The Graduate pub on Surrey Street in the city centre, and while he was there, he took on some challengers on the green baize of the pool table.

He was pictured with them during his visit.

Ken Doherty at The Graduate on Surrey Street, with some of the people at the pub he played against on Saturday night | Submitted

While he was there, he also took the chance praise Sheffield, reveal his favourite pub in the city, and explain why he wants the World Snooker Championships to stay here.

He said of Sheffield: “I love the people, the people are so down to earth. They remind me a lot of Irish people, real down to earth, say it as it is, love the sport, love having a few pints, having a chat, and and having a laugh.

“I found a great little Irish pub here they call The Grapes. Do great Guinness, loads of Irish in there, loads of English in there as well, little place for an Irish sing song, you know what I mean. I love it. I love Sheffield."

Ken Doherty gets the pool table ready at The Graduate, on Surrey Street. | Submitted

And he confirmed he wants the world championships to stay in the city.

He said: “Oh, absolutely. What the Crucible means to snooker in general, what the world championships is, there's no place like it. There's no venue like the Crucible in the world and it's very, very special.

“You get a sense of wonderful nostalgia and history when you walk down those steps. You can almost feel the ghost of Alex Higgins when he won here, the iconic moments of when Taylor won on the black ball, the first 147, when Jimmy White missed the black. When I won that was a dream come true, but all these moments inspired me to want to pick up a cue and try and play here.

“I came here as a 14-year-old to watch. I won a snooker tournament in Dublin. I came over on the boat, that was the prize, and I watched Steve Davis on table two play Saturday morning, first morning of the tournament, and seven years later I was down playing Steve Davis on the same table, and I looked around trying to find the seat where I was sitting as a 14-year-old and it was just magical.

“It's just an amazing place. I don't care how big your chequebook is, certain things in life you cannot buy and you shouldn’t be able to buy. One of those is history and you have to create your own history. You can't buy it, but also you shouldn't be able to buy the world championship and take it away from here.”

