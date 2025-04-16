Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well known South Yorkshire village pub is set to reopen again, two months after closing.

The Royal Oak in Ulley , between Sheffield and Rotherham, was reopened by popular landlord and landlady Pete and Lesley Thompson last year, after it had previously been closed for four years, following lockdown.

But they left after 14 months at the helm, with the pub having now been closed since late February.

Pictures show how the Royal Oak, Ulley is now looking inside, having re-opened after being closed for four years. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

However, now pub company Samuel Smiths, well known for strict rules including a ban on mobile phones, has lined up a new manager and is set to reopen the venue on Good Friday.

They are already taking bookings for lunches on Easter Sunday.

The new manager Lindsay Walker, confirmed the pub was reopening with a post on the venue’s new social media page.

It states said: “Nearly time to open these doors Good Friday 18th April is our opening day”

The pub has a ‘no tech’ rule, meaning people are not allowed to use their phones there. Swearing is also banned.

A notice states: “Mobile phones, ipads, Kindles , laptops and other transmission or reception devices are not allowed to be used in this pub.

“The ban includes sending and receiving texts, taking or viewing photographs, emailing, using games, apps, web browsing or Google, Facebook or other social media, Messenger etc, etc.

“We want our traditional pub to be a haven for social conversation.”

