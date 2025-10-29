While water levels continue to rise following weeks of rainfall stocks still remain below average.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a four-month-long hosepipe ban, and an increase in wet and windy weather, Yorkshire Water reservoirs have risen seven weeks in a row after reaching shockingly low levels in the summer.

Stocks now stand at 57.1 per cent, however that remains well below the 74.2 per cent average for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden reservoirs are extremely low. | Errol Edwards

Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our reservoirs, groundwater sources, and rivers, are in recovery following the extremely dry weather we experienced in the spring and summer. However, stocks are still much lower than they should be for this time of year, and we need significant increases over the autumn and winter so that we are in a strong position heading into spring 2026.

“This means making use of the drought permits and orders we have been issued around the region to make use of more river and groundwater, helping us to hold water in the reservoir and allowing them to top up via the rainfall we’ve seen so far in autumn.”

On October 15, a public notice from the water firm revealed that drought permits had been granted from the Environment Agency which will last for six months.

The permits allow the company to take more water from rivers to ensure reservoir levels don’t dip further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enable reservoirs to recover as much as possible over the next few months, Yorkshire Water has hired an additional 10 task teams to focus on finding and fixing leaks across the region.

Mr Kaye added: “We’ve repaired over 11,000 leaks since the beginning of April this year, and we’ve been repairing those leaks an average of 36 per cent faster than usual – leakage has reduced by 34 million litres per day since the start of April. However, we know there is more to do and with cold weather comes more leakage as the ground moves, and as water freezes and puts pressure on the pipes. We’re making sure we’re prepared for this by bringing additional colleagues into the business to find and fix leaks quicker.

“We’re also progressing with our £406m mains replacement scheme at pace. We've replaced 100km of water mains across the region so far, focusing on those that were more likely to burst or leak.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more wet weather predicted, Yorkshire Water is encouraging customers to support reservoir recovery efforts by continuing to conserve water resources where they can, using water butts to capture rainwater, and checking their homes for leaks.

Since April, smart meter data has enabled Yorkshire Water to reach out to 2,800 households to advise that they may have a leak in their property – with repairs reducing leakage by 2.24 million litres a day. The roll-out is expected to continue over the coming months.

Meanwhile, hosepipe ban restrictions will remain in place until reservoir levels have sufficiently recovered.

Mtr Kaye added: “Once again we’d like to thank customers for their efforts during the spring and summer, and for taking further steps to save water where they can.”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/