A local MP is demanding answers from Yorkshire Water after a number of major pipe bursts over the past few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 14, police were called to Cumberland Street, at the bottom of The Moor, after what was described as ‘a lake’ formed across the road when a pipe burst beneath the road.

Police officers assisted in traffic management as Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Bramall Lane roundabout - one of the busiest in Sheffield- were all closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only five days later, on October 21, The Star received footage showing water shooting into the air after a pipe leak on Addy Street, Upperthorpe.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed is demanding answers from Yorkshire Water bosses after a number of major leaks have flooded roads in recent weeks. | Submit

The following weekend Dodworth Road - one of the major routes connecting Barnsley to the M1 - had to close after yet another pipe burst.

All of these occurred amidst an ongoing hosepipe ban, with residents asked to alter their water usage as reservoir levels remain below average.

These ‘repeated failures’ from the region’s water provider has prompted Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed to write a letter to Yorkshire Water Chair Vanda Murray OBE demanding a full explanation for the company’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abtisam Mohamed said: “After repeated failures and now being rated two stars, Yorkshire Water has promised that its work would mean visible change on the ground.

“Instead, we are seeing worsening leaks, flooded roads and neighbourhoods left without water.”

It’s not the only the water provider has been embroiled in this year, with The Guardian reporting that CEO Nicola Shaw received £1.3 million in 2024 from the offshore company Kelda Holdings.

Yorkshire Water clarified that the payments were related work Shaw did for the wider Kelda Group, rather than Yorkshire Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abtisam continued: “Despite promising an £8.3 billion investment plan, Yorkshire Water’s CEO continues to take bonuses from its offshore holding company while our water network gets worse.

“They say they will be judged on delivery. Then why aren’t they delivering?”