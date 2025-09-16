Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water issues reservoir update urging customers to ‘do what you can’ to save water

David Walsh
David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:56 BST
Heavy rain on Monday will not have reached reservoirs, which are still the lowest they have ever been for this time of year, Yorkshire Water says.

The company urged customers to continue doing what they can to save water as it issued an update stating reservoir stocks are 30.8 per cent - a 0.2 per cent increase on last week.

Dave Kaye, Yorkshire Water’s director of water services, said they still had a “long way to go” to get reservoirs back to where they need to be.

Ladybower reservoir in August.
Ladybower reservoir in August.

The average for this time of year is 73.4 per cent.

Reservoir levels have been falling since May. A hosepipe ban was imposed on July 11 and is set to last until at least February.

Some 17 per cent of drinking water is lost to leaks, figures show.

In April this year Yorkshire Water put bills up by an average of 29 per cent.

