A popular Sheffield charity shop has been forced to temporarily close - after torrential rain in the city caused flooding.

A notice on the door at the main St Luke’s Hospice shop in Crookes confirms it is has been closed today, although it is understood it is expected to re-open before the end of the week.

But its furniture store, located next door, remains open as normal.

The notice states: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this shop will be closed today. Apologies for any inconvenience. Our furniture shop remains open for shopping.”

The charity added on social media: “Unfortunately, due to flooding, our Crookes shop and Crookes Donation Hub will be closed until later this week. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your ongoing support.”

A spokesman said that they hoped that the shop would be able to re-open before Saturday.

St Luke’s vans could be seen outside the building as work was being carried out at the site.

Sheffield saw heavy rain on Tuesday, both in the morning and the afternoon.

The charity expects to be able to make further announcements on its re-opening later in the week.

However its not taking donations of goods at the Crookes shop, which sells items ranging from clothing to records and books at present.

The charity’s website says that donations can be made in the meantime at its donations centre at Unit 14, Fieldhouse Way Industrial Estate, Petre Street, near Burngreave, which is a drive-in site, as well as at its other shops across the city.

The shop is one of a number in Sheffield which raises money for St Lukes Hospice, an organisation which cares for people aged 18 and over throughout Sheffield who have terminal illnesses.