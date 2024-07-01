Runner Lucy braves the heat to raise £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Runner Lucy Pearson has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice after competing in the Jane Tomlinson Run for All Leeds 10k event.

Lucy was taking part in memory of mum Sharon Bishop, of Ecclesfield, who was a St Luke’s patient.

“It was an emotional day but I really enjoyed it and am so pleased with the donations to St Luke’s,” said Lucy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The weather was pretty perfect first thing, then while we ran there was a slight breeze which was very welcome.

Lucy raised £1,000 fror St Luke's when she ran in memory of mum Sharon

“However, it did get a little warm towards the end when the breeze dropped – and I was ready for a big drink of water afterwards!