Runner Lucy braves the heat to raise £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice
Lucy was taking part in memory of mum Sharon Bishop, of Ecclesfield, who was a St Luke’s patient.
“It was an emotional day but I really enjoyed it and am so pleased with the donations to St Luke’s,” said Lucy.
“The weather was pretty perfect first thing, then while we ran there was a slight breeze which was very welcome.
“However, it did get a little warm towards the end when the breeze dropped – and I was ready for a big drink of water afterwards!
“But I really enjoyed the whole thing and felt so spurred on by all the support from my friends and family.”
