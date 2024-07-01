Runner Lucy braves the heat to raise £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:45 BST
Runner Lucy Pearson has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice after competing in the Jane Tomlinson Run for All Leeds 10k event.

Lucy was taking part in memory of mum Sharon Bishop, of Ecclesfield, who was a St Luke’s patient.

“It was an emotional day but I really enjoyed it and am so pleased with the donations to St Luke’s,” said Lucy.

“The weather was pretty perfect first thing, then while we ran there was a slight breeze which was very welcome.

Lucy raised £1,000 fror St Luke's when she ran in memory of mum Sharon
Lucy raised £1,000 fror St Luke's when she ran in memory of mum Sharon

“However, it did get a little warm towards the end when the breeze dropped – and I was ready for a big drink of water afterwards!

“But I really enjoyed the whole thing and felt so spurred on by all the support from my friends and family.”

