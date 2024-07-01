St Luke’s Hospice launches new community patient support project
At the moment, all St Luke’s Patient and Family Support service operate from the hospice in Little Common Lane at Whirlow and at the neighbouring Ecclesall Road South site.
Patients can access physio and occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, social work and chaplaincy or spiritual support, as well as relaxation and wellbeing techniques, tips on nutrition, routine and sleep as well as fun activities for all interests.
But from the beginning of September, a selection of those services will be made available weekly for the first time at Centre in the Park in Sheffield’s Norfolk Heritage Park.
And the aim is to ultimately see the project extend to other sites across the city, opening St Luke’s services to more patients than ever before.
Staring on Friday September 6 from 10am to 12pm and running every week until Friday October 11, the free sessions will feature a whole range of popular St Luke’s activities including arts and crafts, simple sports like indoor curling, chaired-based aerobics, board games, mindfulness, gardening, music, singing and drumming.
There will also be free tea and coffee, a chat area and practical support including digital skills and help with self-referrals.
“People are increasingly aware that St Luke’s provides care to most of its patients in their own homes in the wider community thanks to the dedicated support of our Community Specialist Palliative Care Community team,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.
“Now we are delighted to be launching this new scheme that will take our valued Patient and Family Support services out across the city too.
“We know how popular the many activities we offer at Ecclesall Road South are and we are confident those services will be even more successful as we take them to Norfolk Park.
“This is a pilot project at this stage but the aim is to see it extend across sites across Sheffield if it is as successful as we feel it will be.
“St Luke’s is not about one building or one location – it is always about providing services where they are needed the most.”
For more information or to register for the Norfolk Park sessions visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk email: [email protected] or call 0114 235 7650.
