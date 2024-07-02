St Luke’s eBay team win two top national retail awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Luke’s Hospice has picked up two top prizes in the 2024 Shopiago Online Charity Awards.

The awards celebrate the best and most innovative charity retailers from around the UK, based on Shopiago data from the last year, with the support of a judging panel of industry experts.

St Luke’s won the award for Best Ecommerce Newcomer and also picked up the prize for Ecommerce Treasure Hunter, after the team uncovered a donated rare vinyl single from Sheffield music legends Def Leppard, which subsequently sold online for £1,022.

Released in January 1979, the single was sold for just £1 at shows and was distributed to anyone the band felt could help them gain exposure.

The rare Def Leppard single has won St Luke's a top national award

The team at the St Luke’s eBay store team were, therefore, delighted when one of the few surviving copies of the Def Leppard EP was donated for sale and the bids started to come in, with a launch price of £600 quickly reaching £1,022 and going to a buyer in Switzerland.

Judge Helen Olszowska said: “What a brilliant find - a modern classic that sold for even more than the estimated price!”

Shopiago Business Development Director Thom Bryan commented: “Looking through the award submissions is inspiring.

“The winning teams are using Shopiago to create a revenue stream for their shops and whether that's through scanning books and media or finding that rare gem in donations, it further supports the vital work charities carry out every day.”

Shopiago - part of World of Books Group - works with charities to sell online and clear excess stock responsibly.

Shopiago Trade-in enables charities to sell pre-loved books, CDs, DVDs and computer games for quick cash, clearing valuable space and generating revenue quickly and easily.

This enables charities to make more money from donations, ultimately raising more vital funds whilst feeding the circular economy.