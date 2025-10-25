Work to open a well-known baked potato chain on Fargate is nearing completion - and its opening is now imminent.

Work is continuing to get the new Spud Bros food outlet in Sheffield up and running, with workmen seen taking items into the building yesterday.

The Spud Bros on Fargate, Sheffield, is expected to open next month. David Kessen, National World | National World

And workers on the site said they are now expecting that the take-away restaurant will be opening in the next two to three weeks.

That would mean it will finally open its doors in November, rather than September, as previously suggested by hoardings at the site.

As deliveries were going into the shop, it could be seen that most of the fixtures and fittings such as tables and chairs, were already set up inside.

The Star has asked Spud Bros for an official opening date.

Spud Brothers, based in Lancashire, have established a well known brand which is famous for its engaging social media video postings.

The Star asked people on Fargate if they were looking forward to the site opening.

One mum walking past the site, who works in the city centre, told The Star: “My daughter is, because she’s seen it on TikTok. It’s all the rage apparently.”

She said she may have a look herself during her lunch break when it opens.

One young woman who was in town with her friend said: “We’re really excited. We’ve seen a lot of it on TikTok and stuff so we’re excited to go in and have a look.”

Another resident, Andrew Nurse, said he thought they had a reputation and were supposed to be very good. He said: “With all their fame, people might travel from different areas that don’t have a Spud Bros.”

One shopper passing the site said he had been to their branch in Soho, in London. He said: “They were very obliging, and their portions were a decent size, and providing you pick the right menu, it’s reasonably healthy.”

The company sells jacket potatoes including the Spudbros Classic, which is cheese and beans, the Spudfather which is cheese and chill con carne and Bolognese Spud.

The business has 4.4m followers on Tik Tok.