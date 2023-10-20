Sheffield United have announced the closure of their popular Meadowhall superstore.

The club said in a statement this morning that it will shut for the last time on Sunday evening, and described itself as ‘disappointed’ by the move, which comes after the expiry of the Blades’ lease at the well-known centre.

United said in a statement: “Following the expiry of the lease agreement on our store at Meadowhall, the club is disappointed to advise that the store will permanently close at 5pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

“Initially opened in November 2019, the store was a resounding success providing the convenience of purchasing Blades clothing, gifts and souvenirs.

Sheffield United have announced the closure of their Meadowhall store. Picture: David Kessen / Dean Atkins, National World

“As a result of the lease expiry, and a subsequent rolling term agreement, several alternative store sites were reviewed in conjunction with Meadowhall as the existing unit was no longer available, but unfortunately a commercially viable alternative was unable to be identified.”

The Blades say that Sheffield United merchandise will still be able to buy in Meadowhall, through a deal with JD Sports.

And the club’s Bramall Lane superstore will continue to operate, as well as items being available online.

The closure of the Blades’ club shop at Meadowhall comes just months after the Sheffield Wednesday store in the centre, which shut in June.

The Owls store started as a temporary pop-up outlet in December 2018 and has been a popular visit for Owls fans looking to buy Wednesday merchandise, from shirts to key rings and everything in between.

It left the Owls Megastore at Hillsborough Stadium as the remaining Wednesday shopping outlet.

Wednesday said that the time that its store shut its doors after Meadowhall executives exercised an option to terminate their contract with the club due to expansion plans surrounding the nearby Oasis Food Court.

Meanwhile, Meadowhall has confirmed that Sports Direct will be on the upper level and Frasers will be on the ground floor when they open in the former Debenhams store at the centre.