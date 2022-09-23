Joginder Singh Dosanjh came to Britain in the early 1960s, and was a keen weightlifter who went on to become British champion in the 1980s in his class, at one stage lifting 225kg.

But he was also well known in the city for his job running the Spar shop on Broomhall Street, in Broomhall for many years, and was also well known at the JD gym near Queens Road, where he had trained.

Tributes have been paid to a former champion weightlifter who ran a Sheffield grocers shop for over 30 years, following his death aged 80. Joginder Singh Dosanjh is pictured with one of his weightlifting medals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died while visiting India, on September 16, said daughter Surinder Johal. He had gone for a two month holiday.

Surinder said her dad had been weightlifting from the age of 15 and loved sports, and that his family had been proud of his success in the sport.

She said: “In the early 80s he became British champion and he was for 10 consecutive years.”

It was not just in Britain that he was a success in the field of weightlifting.

Tributes have been paid to a former champion weightlifter Joginder Singh Dosanjh, pictured, who ran a Sheffield grocers shop for over 30 years, following his death aged 80.

At one stage, she added he was also ranked third in the world in his class.

As well as competing in competitions in Britain, he also lifted in events all over India, and lifted in Canada, Austria and Germany.

Broomhall Street Spar

She added the shop he ran in Broomhall was a family business and he ran it from 1985, finally selling it in 2021.

Tributes have been paid to a former champion weightlifter Joginder Singh Dosanjh, who ran the Spar shop in Broomhall Street, Sheffield. PIcture: Google

He had opened his shop as a career change, as prior to that he had worked as a long distance lorry driver.

He leaves two daughters, two sons, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren

“He was a lovely family man,” said Surinder. “He was married for 60 years to Mrs Darshan Kaur – they were a cute couple upto his sudden death.

"He was very independent and used to drive and do all his shopping and went to his own appointments.”

Punjab-born Joginder had been living near Gleadless Town End, after having moved to Sheffield in 1985, having previously lived in Bradford.