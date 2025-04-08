Meadowhall: Top women's fashion chain confirms new store

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A top women’s fashion retailer has confirmed it is opening in Meadowhall this summer.

Set to open on the lower Avenue, Olivia Bonas will sell “trend-led fashion and statement accessories” as well as homeware and gifts.

It comes after The Star revealed in January it was hiring staff for a new shop in the megamall. In February, insiders said it would open in April and that its store on Ecclesall Road would continue to trade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oliver Bonas is opening on The Avenue in summer.Oliver Bonas is opening on The Avenue in summer.
Oliver Bonas is opening on The Avenue in summer. | Oliver Bonas

Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, said he was “thrilled” to be opening a new shop in Sheffield.

He added: “We can’t wait to welcome Meadowhall’s shoppers into the store and be part of this vibrant community."

The firm is advertising for a full-time assistant store manager. No salary is disclosed and shifts could vary week to week, with a rota ‘communicated to you in advance by your line manager’.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new subscription package

Workers get a discount on products and 30 days of holiday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018. Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018.
Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018. | Google

The Avenue at Meadowhall is home to shops including Zara, a Frasers department store and flagship Sports Direct, The White Company, L’Occitane, Carvela, White Stuff, Sweaty Betty, Polestar electric cars, a bowling alley and Kurt Geiger.

Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018.

Related topics:FashionMeadowhallEcclesall RoadCommunityWorkers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice