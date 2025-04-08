Meadowhall: Top women's fashion chain confirms new store
Set to open on the lower Avenue, Olivia Bonas will sell “trend-led fashion and statement accessories” as well as homeware and gifts.
It comes after The Star revealed in January it was hiring staff for a new shop in the megamall. In February, insiders said it would open in April and that its store on Ecclesall Road would continue to trade.
Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, said he was “thrilled” to be opening a new shop in Sheffield.
He added: “We can’t wait to welcome Meadowhall’s shoppers into the store and be part of this vibrant community."
The firm is advertising for a full-time assistant store manager. No salary is disclosed and shifts could vary week to week, with a rota ‘communicated to you in advance by your line manager’.
Workers get a discount on products and 30 days of holiday.
The Avenue at Meadowhall is home to shops including Zara, a Frasers department store and flagship Sports Direct, The White Company, L’Occitane, Carvela, White Stuff, Sweaty Betty, Polestar electric cars, a bowling alley and Kurt Geiger.
Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018.
