Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beer lover has shared his new favourite pubs, including two ‘10/10s’, he discovered during an epic bar crawl on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey visited a remarkable 23 watering holes along Abbeydale Road in one day, and gave his verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale and his wife Holly have set themselves the task of visiting every pub, micropub and bar in the UK. They Nottingham couple have already clocked up well over 4,000 since starting their mission in March 2022.

Dale, who was flying solo on Abbeydale Road, was generally impressed with the standard of the boozers where he drank, but there were a few which really stood out.

The Broadfield

The Broadfield pub on Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road | Google

One was The Broadfield, which he described as a ‘10/10 place’ and said ‘OH... MY... WORD... did I LOVE it’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called it a ‘beer lover’s dream’, set in a ‘beautiful old school building’, with ‘friendly and knowledgeable’ staff.

Turner’s Craft Beer Bottle Shop

Dale also awarded a perfect 10 to Turner’s Craft Beer Bottle Shop & Tap Room, saying it was ‘like my wet dream’

“It's a belter of a tap room and I might have ended up with yet more cans to take home,” he added.

The Millhouses

The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey agreed with The Millhouses' description of itself as an 'outstanding local' | Google

The Millhouses also got his seal of approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale described how a plaque outside the pub called it ‘your outstanding local’, and he said ‘that pretty much sums the place up for me’.

He praised the mix of cask ales and the variety of keg beers, adding that it was ‘a nicely laid out pub with good vibe’.

The Beer Engine

Dale was blown away too by the ‘epic beer offering’ at this ‘brilliant’ craft beer bar, which is just off Abbeydale Road, on Cemetery Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was impressed by the board games and books that were available, enjoyed the ‘inclusive atmosphere’ and called it a ‘top notch establishment’.

The Albion

The Albion pub on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield | Google

Dale described how this Stancil Brewery tap house had some ‘absolutely belting beers on offer’.

He wrote: “A super pub space with laid back and welcoming environment and most importantly... good beer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Thirds Beer Co

Dale called this an ‘absolute blinder of a bar’, praising the abundance of cask and keg offerings, with ciders, pales, sours and fruit beers among the drinks to choose from.

He also appreciated the ‘friendly welcome’ and said it was a ‘great looking little place’ that was ‘definitely worth the slog of coming all the way back down the road for’.

The Bear

The Bear 'beer emporium' on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield | Google

Dale called this popular venue a ‘brilliant little craft beer bar’ with something to ‘suit almost all palates’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He particularly enjoyed the Delta Lima Six from Bayonet Brewing, which he said was one to watch as ‘they are going places’.

Rumkeg876

Dale loved this ‘banging little place’ and the ‘super lad running it’.

He said it was ‘super cheap for what they offer’ and had a ‘brilliant vibe’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dead Donkey

Dale called the Dead Donkey ‘another super craft beer bar’ with a beer offering that is ‘bang on’ and the ‘perfect’ ambience.

These pubs and bars were among the standouts for Dale on a very long day of drinking, but he enjoyed the majority of the 23 watering holes he visited that day.

Dale and Holly previously visited Sheffield together on St Patrick’s Day this year, drinking their way around 17 pubs and describing their experience as ‘awesome’.

You can see Dale’s full round-up of his epic trip along Abbeydale Road on his and Holly’s The Great British Pub Crawl Facebook page or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheGreatBritishPubCrawl