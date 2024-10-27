Best pubs Sheffield: Epic bar crawl on Sheffield's Abbeydale Road with '10/10' and 'outstanding' pubs

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A beer lover has shared his new favourite pubs, including two ‘10/10s’, he discovered during an epic bar crawl on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey visited a remarkable 23 watering holes along Abbeydale Road in one day, and gave his verdict.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dale and his wife Holly have set themselves the task of visiting every pub, micropub and bar in the UK. They Nottingham couple have already clocked up well over 4,000 since starting their mission in March 2022.

Dale, who was flying solo on Abbeydale Road, was generally impressed with the standard of the boozers where he drank, but there were a few which really stood out.

The Broadfield

The Broadfield pub on Sheffield’s Abbeydale RoadThe Broadfield pub on Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road
The Broadfield pub on Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road | Google

One was The Broadfield, which he described as a ‘10/10 place’ and said ‘OH... MY... WORD... did I LOVE it’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He called it a ‘beer lover’s dream’, set in a ‘beautiful old school building’, with ‘friendly and knowledgeable’ staff.

Turner’s Craft Beer Bottle Shop

Dale also awarded a perfect 10 to Turner’s Craft Beer Bottle Shop & Tap Room, saying it was ‘like my wet dream’

“It's a belter of a tap room and I might have ended up with yet more cans to take home,” he added.

The Millhouses

The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey agreed with The Millhouses' description of itself as an 'outstanding local'The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey agreed with The Millhouses' description of itself as an 'outstanding local'
The Great British Pub Crawl’s Dale Harvey agreed with The Millhouses' description of itself as an 'outstanding local' | Google

The Millhouses also got his seal of approval.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dale described how a plaque outside the pub called it ‘your outstanding local’, and he said ‘that pretty much sums the place up for me’.

He praised the mix of cask ales and the variety of keg beers, adding that it was ‘a nicely laid out pub with good vibe’.

The Beer Engine

Dale was blown away too by the ‘epic beer offering’ at this ‘brilliant’ craft beer bar, which is just off Abbeydale Road, on Cemetery Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was impressed by the board games and books that were available, enjoyed the ‘inclusive atmosphere’ and called it a ‘top notch establishment’.

The Albion

The Albion pub on Abbeydale Road, SheffieldThe Albion pub on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield
The Albion pub on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield | Google

Dale described how this Stancil Brewery tap house had some ‘absolutely belting beers on offer’.

He wrote: “A super pub space with laid back and welcoming environment and most importantly... good beer!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two Thirds Beer Co

Dale called this an ‘absolute blinder of a bar’, praising the abundance of cask and keg offerings, with ciders, pales, sours and fruit beers among the drinks to choose from.

He also appreciated the ‘friendly welcome’ and said it was a ‘great looking little place’ that was ‘definitely worth the slog of coming all the way back down the road for’.

The Bear

The Bear 'beer emporium' on Abbeydale Road, SheffieldThe Bear 'beer emporium' on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield
The Bear 'beer emporium' on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield | Google

Dale called this popular venue a ‘brilliant little craft beer bar’ with something to ‘suit almost all palates’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He particularly enjoyed the Delta Lima Six from Bayonet Brewing, which he said was one to watch as ‘they are going places’.

Rumkeg876

Dale loved this ‘banging little place’ and the ‘super lad running it’.

He said it was ‘super cheap for what they offer’ and had a ‘brilliant vibe’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dead Donkey

Dale called the Dead Donkey ‘another super craft beer bar’ with a beer offering that is ‘bang on’ and the ‘perfect’ ambience.

These pubs and bars were among the standouts for Dale on a very long day of drinking, but he enjoyed the majority of the 23 watering holes he visited that day.

Dale and Holly previously visited Sheffield together on St Patrick’s Day this year, drinking their way around 17 pubs and describing their experience as ‘awesome’.

You can see Dale’s full round-up of his epic trip along Abbeydale Road on his and Holly’s The Great British Pub Crawl Facebook page or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheGreatBritishPubCrawl

Related topics:Abbeydale RoadPubsSheffieldBarsDrinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice