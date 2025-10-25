A young entrepreneur has opened a Sheffield pet spa to provide a “non-judgemental environment where every dog feels safe, loved, and genuinely heard.”

Grüm Pet Spa (pronounced 'Groom' and chosen for its simplicity) has opened on Sharrowvale Road.

Founder Evie Simpson, aged 19, said she was inspired by a negative grooming experience with her own dog, Arthur.

Evie Simpson and Arthur at Grüm Pet Spa on Sharrowvale Road. | Evie Simpson

She said: “I became determined to create a calmer, kinder alternative - a place where every dog feels safe, relaxed, and genuinely cared for.

“I wanted to build a space where grooming feels more like bonding - gentle, positive, and completely tailored to the dog’s pace and personality.”

Evie’s journey in the dog industry began at just 15, when she started handmaking natural accessories that went on to be sold in Harvey Nichols.

The new Grüm business is at 281 Sharrowvale Road, which was Solo art shop for many years. | Grüm

Her new business includes a retail space that complements Grüm’s ‘dog-first philosophy’, she says.

“Every wag, sigh, and nuzzle reminds me why I do what I do,” Evie added. “Grüm is about trust, respect, and relaxation - it’s a space where dogs are truly understood and loved.”

The new business is at 281 Sharrowvale Road, which was Solo art shop for many years.