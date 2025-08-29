Campaigners have welcomed the idea of bringing an empty Victorian mansion in a Sheffield park back to life as homes.

But they overwhelmingly oppose the latest plan for various reasons.

Some 32 comments about converting Brincliffe Towers in Chelsea Park have been lodged, with 26 against.

Brincliffe Towers has been empty for 15 years. | nw

Pav Sall of Chelsea Park Developments Ltd, based in Sharrowvale, wants to convert the mansion into four flats, turn the coach house into three homes and build four houses where a 1950s extension is now.

It is the fourth attempt to convert the building, which was last used as a care home but has been disused for 15 years.

One objector states: “Although I do support the main building being renovated and converted into housing, the main source of my objection comes from the number of proposed dwellings.”

The Banner Cross Neighborhood Group welcomes the reduction in scale of the latest plan but still objects.

“We continue to support something yet smaller in scale to achieve a more pleasing and harmonious residential environment,” they wrote.

Devekioers want to convert Brincliffe Towers into four flats, turn the coach house into three homes and build four houses where a 1950s extension is now. | nw

Another states: “This scheme is an improvement on the previous scheme with respect to massing, yet there remain various issues.”

One objection states there is ‘no acknowledgement of the visual and physical relationship of the former flower and kitchen garden with the park’.

Sticking points include the potential loss of trees, access for cars via a narrow track off Brincliffe Edge Road - a main park access - and new street lights.

How Brincliffe Towers could look in new residential conversion plan. | DLP

Previous attempts to bring the brownfield site back to life were opposed by a residents' action group for the Brincliffe and Chelsea Park area over traffic safety, the impact on the environment and the size of proposed new houses.

Sheffield City Council is under pressure to build thousands of new houses to meet government targets.

Earlier this year it said brownfield sites across the city had been ‘maximised’ and it had been forced to choose 14 green belt sites to accommodate 3,500 homes.