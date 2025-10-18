BagelsInc may have started as a simple idea inspired by American bagel culture, but a single viral TikTok has transformed it into one of Sheffield’s most talked-about food spots - with queues stretching down Hickmott Road.

Owner Annabel Davies and her boyfriend were on holiday in Barcelona when everything changed overnight.

“My staff member called saying there was a queue out the door from the minute she opened,” she recalled.

“At the time, one person would work until 10am and then another person would join but she was on her own for a whole hour.”

Annabel Davies, owner of BagelsInc | S70 Media

Annabel said that the viral video went up on a Sunday and by Monday at 9am, queues were sprawling out the door.

“The amount of people coming in the doors was mental, the queue just was not dying down,” she said.

“And it’s been pretty much the same ever since: the power of TikTok is crazy when you see it first hand.”

The 32-year-old said she first came up with the idea after studying abroad in New Jersey for a year and a half.

“In that part of America, every sandwich shop is either a bagel shop or a sub shop,” she said.

When she moved back to London, she found herself working in a job she didn’t love.

“I started to brainstorm business ideas because I wasn’t fully happy with my job,” she said.

“There were bagel shops in London, Manchester, Newcastle… but none in Sheffield, so that’s when I thought I’d do the same.”

She saw potential in Sharrowvale, an area nestled between Ecclesall Road and Nether Edge.

“In this area, there’s a lot of up-and-coming independent food spots, it’s the hub where people come in Sheffield when they want something new.”

Despite opening with a strong bagel menu, it was the canned iced drinks that took off online.

Annabel said: “I think it did so well because no one is really doing the canned drinks round here, it’s a bit different, a bit new.

“Lots of people that come in ask about our canning machine, I think it’s interesting for both customers and potential business owners.”

Annabel explained that lots of her customers keep the cans with the BagelsInc sticker still on.

“People love the aesthetics for Instagram and TikTok, it’s different to what people can get elsewhere,” she said.

The cans have even become a hit with younger customers.

“We get lots of school kids coming in asking just for a can, then putting their pens and pencils in it,” she said.

“We even took the idea and hold some of our pens in our own cans.”

As someone born in Sheffield, Annabel said it was exciting and rare that something blows up like this in Sheffield.

“Everyone said it was so cool because nowhere in Sheffield really goes viral or grabs interest like that,” she added.

“Compared to other bigger cities, where lots of influencers are based, it just doesn’t happen here. It has been such a cool experience.”

With constant queues and growing demand, expansion is already on her mind.

“I would love to have a second or even third premises,” Annabel said.

Annabel shared her personal favourite - the Parma Ham bagel - which features a mouthwatering combination of pesto, aioli, rocket, tomatoes, mozzarella and Parma ham.

But she said customers are obsessed with a different one.

“The best-selling is the Hot Honey Bagel,” Annabel revealed.

“Deep-fried chicken with hot honey sauce, our house-made coleslaw and pickles. People go crazy for that.”

From a visit to America, to queues down Hickmott Road, BagelsInc proves how one fresh idea - and one viral video - can put a small Sheffield shop on the map.