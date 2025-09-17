One of Sheffield’s best-loved Indian restaurants has reopened its doors after years away - and it’s marking the occasion with a special offer for diners.

A familiar name is back on Sharrow Vale Road, as The Mogul Room makes its much-anticipated return.

First launched in the 1980s, the restaurant quickly earned its place in Sheffield’s dining scene, known for hearty curries, sizzling tandoori dishes and a warm welcome.

Its closure just before the pandemic left many regulars disappointed but now the wait is over.

The relaunched Mogul Room is serving up a mix of old favourites and new creations.

Popular dishes such as Chicken Tandoori, Paneer Tikka and the Emperor’s Special Biryani are joined by fresh additions including Duck Rezala and Kempala Mass – a seabass dish packed with spice.

Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and halal diners will also find plenty to choose from.

To celebrate the reopening, the restaurant is offering 50 per cent off all food for one night only on Tuesday, September 23.

Owner Hamid Khan said bringing the Mogul Room back had been a labour of love.

“This has been a dream for us. We wanted to keep the flavours our customers remember while also adding dishes that reflect today’s tastes. We’re really looking forward to welcoming both old friends and new faces through our doors,” they said.

The restaurant has already caught attention on TikTok, with videos of its famous pickle tray reminding Sheffielders what they’ve been missing.

Bookings can be made online at www.themogulroomonline.com or by calling 0114 267 9846.