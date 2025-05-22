A £20m four-star Rotherham hotel abandoned for a year is recruiting 50 staff as it prepares to open.

The Marriott Hotel in Catcliffe is advertising jobs, and the first furnishings are being installed, ahead of it opening in September, Emily White, director of sales, said.

In total it will employ 50 and accommodate up to 300 people in 150 rooms, she added.

The first employees at the Marriott hotel in Rotherham. | Emily White

The hotel was supposed to open in 2023 but construction halted for a year, leaving the six-storey building open to the elements. Work restarted in January and now some 70 contractors are on site.

Ms White said: “It’s a really exciting time. I wasn’t involved before but I appreciate it was disappointing for a lot of people. Now, we have a lot of people on site and the build is progressing really well and we have started putting in the furniture and carpets.”

The hotel aims to serve a growing number of businesses on the Advanced Manufacturing Park nearby.

As part of their preparations it has joined Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham and Doncaster chambers of commerce and Conference Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, Ms White added. And the bar and restaurant will be open to the public.

Ten people have been recruited so far, including three who were laid off when work halted, she added.

Builders working on the Marriott hotel in Catcliffe in March 2025. Work restarted in January after a year. | NW

The hotel, officially called Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield, will be run by RBH Hospitality Management on behalf of international hotel chain Marriott.

The hotel is in Waverley, a huge site reclaimed from the Orgreave coking works, scene of a bloody clash between striking miners and police in 1984.

A 13-year clean up was completed in 2010. The first house was occupied in 2012. Today there are 1,800 houses and they are going up at a rate of 200-a-year, according to master developer Harworth Estates, the former property division of British Coal.

The last of 3,000 houses is set to be built within six years.