New 4-star Marriott hotel and 172 homes planned on the outskirts of Sheffield

Harworth Group has sold a 12.6-acre plot to Avant Homes for the homes and a 2.7 acre plot to Stapleford Ventures for the development of a 4-star 150-bedroom Marriott hotel.

The planned hotel will operate under Marriott’s Courtyard brand and provide bedrooms across six floors, alongside a restaurant and gym facilities. The hotel will be at the entrance roundabout to the Rotherham development, site of the former Orgreave colliery.

The sale to Avant Homes is the housebuilder’s fourth at Waverley and the land is next to one purchased by the housebuilder in 2020 for 144 homes.

The new hotel could be built on the outskirts of Sheffield and operate under the Courtyard brand of Marriott hotels

The new homes will be between the River Rother and Highwall Park, in an area known as Waverley Riverside.

As part of the build, Harworth will provide a new perimeter cycle and bridleway path next to the river. It will also begin work on the first phase of Highwall Park, a planned 1.5km park running through the heart of the Waverley site, connecting the Advanced Manufacturing Park to the Waverley lakes.

To date, land has been sold for more than 1,875 homes and 1.5 million square feet of space has been delivered at the AMP. Harworth is awaiting the outcome of a planning application for a supermarket, restaurants and cafes, a medical centre and offices, alongside more residential development.

Andrew Blackshaw, chief operating officer at Harworth, said: “One of Harworth’s key strategic objectives is accelerating sales of its residential products. Waverley is a prime example of how we will achieve this.

"The scale and pace of transformation at Waverley demonstrates Harworth’s unique skill set in regenerating former brownfield sites into inspiring places where people want to live and work.”

Ed Catchpole, associate director for Yorkshire and Central at Harworth, added: “Avant Homes is a trusted and long-standing partner of Harworth and we are delighted to be working together again.