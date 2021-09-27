Sheffield fuel shortage: live updates for commuters as petrol stations overwhelmed by panic buying
Here are the latest news and updates relating to which petrol stations are closed and where to get petrol near you.
Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield have seen a surge of motorists filling up their tanks.
The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.
Some petrol stations are closed due to the volume of people purchasing petrol over the weekend creating shortages, although many are expecting deliveries soon.
Refresh this page for updates on which local petrol stations near you have fuel available, and which petrol retailers are currently closed due to shortages.
If you have tips relating to which petrol stations are closed or open in Sheffield, email [email protected]
Sheffield fuel shortage LIVE: where has petrol near me and which petrol stations are closed?
Last updated: Monday, 27 September, 2021, 17:26
Twitter user shares Sheffield locations that are out of petrol today
Queues spotted for petrol outside Jet at Crookes
A queue of 11 cars and one motorbike has been reported outside Jet at Crookes.
An eyewitness said: “There’s bollards across the entrance, seems to be one in, one out.”
Here are the Sheffield petrol stations to avoid due to fuel shortages
The Star contacted Sheffield petrol stations earlier today to confirm the availability of fuel.
Here are all the garages that confirmed they had none: Tesco, Saville Street; Texaco, Penistone Road; Texaco, Burncross Road; White Lane Services, White Lane; Sainsbury’s, Archer Road; BP, Sheffield Road; Co-Op, Worksop Road; Co-op, Birley Moor Road; BP Petrol Station, Greenland Road; Texaco, Chesterfield Road; Shell, Ecclesall Road; Sainsbury’s, Eckington Lane; BP, Retford Road; JET, Bradfield Road; Shell, Carlisle Road.
These petrol stations all had no fuel at the time they were contacted by The Star, and may have received a new supply in the meantime.
Here are the five Sheffield petrol stations that claimed to have fuel earlier today
If you’re thinking of braving the queues on the way home in an attempt to get fuel amongst widespread shortages, here are the five petrol stations that claimed to still have fuel earlier today:
- Esso, Fulwood Road
- Texaco, East Bank Road
- BP Petrol Station, Bramall Lane
- Shell Petrol, Herries Road
- Esso, Wordsworth Avenue.
These petrol stations all had fuel at the time they were contacted by The Star earlier today.
Burngreave petrol station shortages on Owler Lane and Carlisle Street
Jet Petrol station located on Owler Lane and Shell Petrol Station on Carlisle Street, both in Burngreave, have been left dry of petrol with both closed due to panic buying and fuel shortages.
Both stations have even had to put up temporary cone barriers to stop customers from coming into the forecourt.
Workers are reassuring that deliveries will come soon, with warnings that prices may rise with the demand. However, the stores remain open within the station as per normal.
Long queues seen at Asda Handsworth petrol station
Is there really a shortage of drivers? A South Yorkshire lorry driver is offered ‘more money’ for ‘less hours’
A South Yorkshire HGV lorry driver shares his views on the current crisis and says that the public don’t know the full truth behind the situation.
HGV driver Paul Sykes said: “Wages have shot up from £11 an hour to around £30.
“That means drivers can work three days a week and get the same amount of money as if they were working full time.
“There isn’t a shortage of drivers, it’s just that the drivers have finally stopped working those horrendous long hours and have started standing up for themselves.
Read the full story here.
Here’s where you can buy fuel this afternoon
The Star phoned every petrol station it could in Sheffield on Monday (September 27) to ask if they had any petrol. The results were bleak.
As of 2pm today, out of 45 petrol stations contacted by the Star today, only five were able to confirm they had fuel on sale.
MORE HERE: Petrol shortage: Full list of every station in Sheffield where you can and can’t buy fuel
Ecclesall Road petrol shortages at The Texaco at Banner Cross
The Texaco at Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road is out of all fuel.
The worker said they ran out on Saturday. They hope to get a delivery tonight but it’s not definite.
Which stations have fuel this afternoon?
Sainsbury’s Archer Road station is reportedly empty, but Tesco on Abbeydale Road is open.