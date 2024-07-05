Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An impressive new video shows the transformation of an unloved plot of land into a £300m development in Sheffield.

The footage, by Sheffield-based Sky High Camera, takes the viewer on a journey over West Bar Square, off Corporation Street, starting in June last year. We see a huge office and two blocks with 368 flats taking shape.

The 100,000sq ft eight-storey office - No 1 West Bar Square - is set to be ready in September, no occupier has been announced yet.

West Bar Square will have 368 flats, as shown in the aerial video. | Urbo

The development will also have two public spaces, West Bar Square in the heart of the commercial area and Soho Yard below the apartments.