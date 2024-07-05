Watch: Exciting video swoops over development hailed 'largest ever investment' in Sheffield

By David Walsh
Published 5th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
An impressive new video shows the transformation of an unloved plot of land into a £300m development in Sheffield.

The footage, by Sheffield-based Sky High Camera, takes the viewer on a journey over West Bar Square, off Corporation Street, starting in June last year. We see a huge office and two blocks with 368 flats taking shape.

The 100,000sq ft eight-storey office - No 1 West Bar Square - is set to be ready in September, no occupier has been announced yet.

West Bar Square will have 368 flats, as shown in the aerial video.West Bar Square will have 368 flats, as shown in the aerial video.
West Bar Square will have 368 flats, as shown in the aerial video. | Urbo

The development will also have two public spaces, West Bar Square in the heart of the commercial area and Soho Yard below the apartments.

Some £150m of funding is from Legal and General and has been hailed the 'largest single city centre investment deal that Sheffield has ever seen’, by developers Urbo.

