West Bar Square: No tenants announced as huge eight-storey Sheffield office nears completion
No 1 West Bar Square, off Corporation Street, is an eight-storey, 100,000sq ft block at the centre of a £300m new quarter near the city centre.
A spokesperson for developer Urbo said there were no tenants to announce but they had received some good enquiries and there is “no concern at this point.”
The £300m development is set to include 500,000 sq ft of offices including a second 100,000 sq ft building, plans show. A 450-space multi-storey car park and two blocks of flats are in the first phase. Some £150 million funding is from Legal & General.
In April, Peter Swallow, managing director at Urbo, said No 1 West Bar Square was “integral to the transformational plan for Sheffield city centre, extending its prime core, and bringing forward much-needed new space for commercial and residential accommodation.”
Kate Josephs, chief executive at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield needs high quality, energy efficient office and commercial space so it’s great to see this development close to completion. West Bar is a prime example of what can be achieved through strong partnership between the public and private sector.”
