Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge new Sheffield office is set to open in September but no tenants have been announced yet.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No 1 West Bar Square, off Corporation Street, is an eight-storey, 100,000sq ft block at the centre of a £300m new quarter near the city centre.

A spokesperson for developer Urbo said there were no tenants to announce but they had received some good enquiries and there is “no concern at this point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

The £300m development is set to include 500,000 sq ft of offices including a second 100,000 sq ft building, plans show. A 450-space multi-storey car park and two blocks of flats are in the first phase. Some £150 million funding is from Legal & General.

In April, Peter Swallow, managing director at Urbo, said No 1 West Bar Square was “integral to the transformational plan for Sheffield city centre, extending its prime core, and bringing forward much-needed new space for commercial and residential accommodation.”

Kate Josephs, chief executive at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield needs high quality, energy efficient office and commercial space so it’s great to see this development close to completion. West Bar is a prime example of what can be achieved through strong partnership between the public and private sector.”