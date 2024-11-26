A burger chain operating across the North of England and the Midlands is set to open its first Sheffield branch.

Ohannes Burger, which already runs 11 venues across the county, is preparing to open a branch on Devonshire Street, Sheffield city centre, as can been seen in the picture.

The operator has already put its signage in place over the building, at what was previously a barber shop.

Ohannes Burger is set to open its first burger venue in Sheffield on Devonshire Green. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The barbers Savills left the building opposite The Forum several months ago, when it became the latest occupier in the retail element of the council’s £470m Heart of the City development, and the first to take a unit on Pinstone Street.

Work still appears to be needing to be done to fit out the Devonshire Street venue as a burger restaurant. Today there were roadworks in front of the building.

Ohannes has a branch near Izmir, in Turkey, and most of its outlets are in and around Leicester, Nottingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

A planning application has been posted outside the shop, detailing changes that the company wants to make at the building.

Plans which it has drawn up show seating for 30 people in a restaurant area, with the seats spread around eight tables.

They are also looking to fit an extraction ventilation unit.

Items on the company’s menu include such things as the crispy schnitzel burger, the Mexi burger, and even the ‘naked burger’, which comes without bread. It lists over 20 types of burger.

It would be the latest food venue to open up along Devonshire Street. One of the best known, however, Merdocs, which offered fast food, closed earlier this year.

There are also plans to open a takeaway, just along the road on Division Street, in what is currently a shop building.

Ohannes have been approached for comment on their plans.