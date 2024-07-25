Cactus Jack’s Honky Tonk has opened up on the corner of Fitzwilliam Street and Devonshire Street, just round the corner from Glossop Road.

Run by Paul McIvor, the man behind the well known Cactus Jack’s Tex Mex restaurant in Doncaster, the new Sheffield venue has a Nashville and Americana theme.

As well as county music DJs, it also has live bands on playing country and western style song. Music played in the venue will include tracks by famous current singers including Taylor Swift as well and country classics by people like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

The pictures show how the new venue has been kitted out, including the stage and dance area.

Staff will wear cowboy hats.

The building was previously home to the Coco Lounge Bar, which was a cocktail and karaoke bar which boasted a large dance floor with a DJ booth, a private karaoke room upstairs with space for 30 people, and a late licence allowing it to open until 3am.

Other previous names in the last 10 years have seen it as Zinc Bar, and Be at One cocktail bar.

1 . Cactus Jacks Owner Paul McIvor outside the new Cactus Jacks Honky themed bar on Fitzwilliam Street, near Glossop Road and Devonshire Green. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National WorldPhoto: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Big boots Giant cowboy boots on the wall over the door. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National WorldPhoto: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Themed seating Themed seating at Cactus Jack's Honky Tonk. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National WorldPhoto: David Kessen Photo Sales