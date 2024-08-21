Merdocs Devonshire Street: Well known long standing Sheffield city centre takeaway repossessed by landlord
A notice has been placed in the window of Merdocs, on Devonshire Street, announcing that the owners of the building have taken the shop over.
It states that the landlord has gained entry to the property over unpaid rent, and effectively evicted the current business owner, describing the building as the ground floor and lower ground floor of 109/111 Devonshire Street.
Merdocs’ own website states today: “Sorry, We're currently closed, Sorry our website is closed at the moment.”
The notice in the shop window, dated August 15, states: “The landlord has today re-entered therein in accordance with the power to do so pursuant to clause 8.1 of the lease on the ground that rents payable pursuant to the lease have remained unpaid for 14 days after becoming due, and as a consequence of such re-entry, the lease is now forfeit and the premises have been secured.”
It adds that the tenant cannot now legally get into the building without an application to a court
The building is described as being owned by The Twelve Capital Burgesses and Commonalty of the Town and Parish of Sheffield in the County of York.
Merdocs has been operating from the site in the city for decades and has traditionally been a popular place to go for people seeking something to eat on a night out in the city centre.
Their menu has included a range of popular takeaways including pizzas, kebabs, burgers, fried chicken and garlic bread.
The venue had a range of reviews on Trip Adviser, where is was rated overall as 2.5, and on Google Reviews, where is has been rated as 3.1 overall.
But one customer’s review on Google from two years ago stated: “Open late when most are closed.”
