Sheffield retro: 18 fondly remembered restaurants of the 70s, 80s and 90s

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
Picture gallery looks back in time at some of Sheffield’s favourite restaurants of from the 70s to the 90s

Sheffield has had some great restaurants over the years – and these were once some of the city’s favourites.

We have put together a gallery showing some of the city’s popular places for eating out in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Some of them are long gone – others have closed recently or moved to new locations after decades offering great food to the people of Sheffield.

Our pictures look back at some of Sheffield’s popular restaurants over the decades, many of which closed after running in the city for generations.

This gallery of pictures will bring back the memories for the thousands who ate at them over the years.

Take a look at out gallery of popular Sheffield restaurants of the 70s, 80s and 90s

1. Restaurants

Take a look at out gallery of popular Sheffield restaurants of the 70s, 80s and 90s Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield

Nirmals Restaurant, which was run by Nirmal and Parshotam Gupta , was been a well known Indian restaurant in Sheffield City centre for over 30 years. The couple retired 10 years ago.

2. Nirmals, West Street

Nirmals Restaurant, which was run by Nirmal and Parshotam Gupta , was been a well known Indian restaurant in Sheffield City centre for over 30 years. The couple retired 10 years ago. Photo: Sarah Washbourn

The San Remo restaurant on Division Street was a popular place to go in the 1980s and 90s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. San Remo

The San Remo restaurant on Division Street was a popular place to go in the 1980s and 90s. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Olde Coach House steak house, The Wicker. While well known by some for its food, others will remember its adverts in the cinemas, featuring a chef sitting down to the table with the posh voice over: "This restaurant is so good - even the chef eats there.", before a still photo of the restaurant was displayed at the end.

4. Olde Coach House, The Wicker

The Olde Coach House steak house, The Wicker. While well known by some for its food, others will remember its adverts in the cinemas, featuring a chef sitting down to the table with the posh voice over: "This restaurant is so good - even the chef eats there.", before a still photo of the restaurant was displayed at the end. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / PIcture Sheffield

