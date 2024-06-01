Sheffield has had some great restaurants over the years – and these were once some of the city’s favourites.
We have put together a gallery showing some of the city’s popular places for eating out in the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Some of them are long gone – others have closed recently or moved to new locations after decades offering great food to the people of Sheffield.
Our pictures look back at some of Sheffield’s popular restaurants over the decades, many of which closed after running in the city for generations.
This gallery of pictures will bring back the memories for the thousands who ate at them over the years.