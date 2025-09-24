Sheffield cafes: Sauna, ice bath and Scandi cafe to open in city centre
Güs Wellness has announced plans to open on Cambridge Street in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.
The company has taken the fromer Bethel Sunday School at number 34. Work has started, it says, and it plans to open ‘this winter’.
The firm posted: “Get ready, Sheffield! Güs is coming to Cambridge Street. We’re bringing a fresh approach to wellness with our state-of-the-art saunas, invigorating ice baths, and Scandi-style cafe.
Güs Wellness was set up in March by Robin Hemingway and Christopher Jones, according to Companies House.
The sauna is next door to Bethel Chapel which dates back to 1835 and was the sports and toy department for John Lewis when it ran a department store over the road.
It was converted into an events space as part of the Heart of the City project.
In 2024, an operator eyeing the site as an events space asked the council if it could stay open until 3.30am to make it a success, but the deal failed to materialise.
In June it reopened as a temporary Energy Hub offering a one-stop-shop where people could find help to make the transition to clean energy sources.
It is set to close at the end of this month.
Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “From the very outset we wanted to make sure our Heart of the City development was going to offer something different, something of high quality and something that would drive people into the city centre. Welcoming Güs to the project shows that we are achieving just that.”