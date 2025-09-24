A sauna, ice bath and cafe business is set to open in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Güs Wellness has announced plans to open on Cambridge Street in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

The company has taken the fromer Bethel Sunday School at number 34. Work has started, it says, and it plans to open ‘this winter’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Bethel Chapel Sunday school on Cambridge Street will be a sauna. | scc

The firm posted: “Get ready, Sheffield! Güs is coming to Cambridge Street. We’re bringing a fresh approach to wellness with our state-of-the-art saunas, invigorating ice baths, and Scandi-style cafe.

Güs Wellness was set up in March by Robin Hemingway and Christopher Jones, according to Companies House.

The sauna is next door to Bethel Chapel which dates back to 1835 and was the sports and toy department for John Lewis when it ran a department store over the road.

It was converted into an events space as part of the Heart of the City project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old Bethel Chapel on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, was converted into an events space. | National World

In 2024, an operator eyeing the site as an events space asked the council if it could stay open until 3.30am to make it a success, but the deal failed to materialise.

In June it reopened as a temporary Energy Hub offering a one-stop-shop where people could find help to make the transition to clean energy sources.

It is set to close at the end of this month.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “From the very outset we wanted to make sure our Heart of the City development was going to offer something different, something of high quality and something that would drive people into the city centre. Welcoming Güs to the project shows that we are achieving just that.”